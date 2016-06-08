June 8 Fitch ON South Africa

* Affirms South Africa at 'BBB-' outlook stable

* Says rating on RSA Sukuk no. 1 trust has also been affirmed at 'BBB-', in line with South Africa's long-term foreign-currency IDR

* 'BBB-' rating reflects low trend gdp growth, significant fiscal and external deficits

* Political risk has increased since previous rating review in December 2015, although it is not out of line with 'BBB' peers

* Expects governing African National Congress (ANC) may lose some support in local elections on 3 august 2016

* Has affirmed country ceiling for south africa

* Other government efforts to boost growth are likely to have only a marginal impact

* Expects deficit to stand at 3.3% of GDP in FY17 and 3% in FY18, leading to general government debt of 53.3% of GDP in fy18

* Also affirmed common country ceiling of common monetary area of South Africa, Lesotho (B+/stable), Namibia (BBB-/stable) at 'BBB'

Source text for Eikon: