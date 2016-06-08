UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 8 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
* Believes that the Hain Frozen Foods and Orchard House Foods deal gives rise to a realistic prospect of a substantial lessening of competition
* Also found no competition concerns in relation to the wholesale supply of own-label prepared fruit to retail and food service customers in the UK
* Hain has until 24 May 2016 to offer an undertaking to the CMA (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources