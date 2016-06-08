June 8 Polycom Inc :
* Received a revised, non-binding proposal from a private
equity sponsor - SEC filing
* Under revised proposal, sponsor 1 would acquire Polycom
for an all-cash offer of $12.25 per share in a take-private
transaction
* Polycom's board reaffirms its recommendation that
Polycom's stockholders vote in favor of proposed merger with
Mitel
* Sponsor 1 indicated that revised proposal would be funded,
in part, with $650 million of equity financing and $950 million
of debt financing
* Revised proposal included letter from a potential lender
indicating that potential lender was "highly confident" it could
arrange debt financing
* Board will consider outcome of its discussions or
negotiations with sponsor 1 to determine best course of action
