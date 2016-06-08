June 8 WPP Plc

* Reported billings for first four months up 7.9% at £16.230 billion and up 6.0% in constant currency

* Reported revenue for first four months up 10.7% at £4.182 billion

* First four months revenue, net sales and profits well above budget and ahead of last year

* Constant currency revenue for first 4 months up 8.8%, like-for-like revenue up 4.3%

* Board declared an increase of almost 37% in 2015 interim dividend to 15.91p per share,

* "It now seems possible that newly targeted pay-out ratio of 50% will be achieved by end of 2016, one year ahead of schedule"

* Group's objective remains to repurchase 2-3% of issued share capital. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: