June 8 Sanlam Ltd

* Operating conditions remained challenging during first four months of 2016 financial year across most of markets where group operates

* Overall net fund inflows of r16 billion for the months months to april 30 were up from r3 billion achieved in comparable 4-month period in 2015

* New business volumes of r74 billion, up 9 pct on first four months of 2015 financial year

* Four-Month normalised headline earnings per share down 13 pct compared to first four months of 2015 financial year

* Expect that economic and operating environment will remain challenging for remainder of 2016 with a resulting impact on group's key operational performance indicators

* Relative movements in these elements may have a major impact on growth in H1 and FY normalised headline earnings and group equity value