June 8 Sanlam Ltd
* Operating conditions remained challenging during first
four months of 2016 financial year across most of markets where
group operates
* Overall net fund inflows of r16 billion for the months
months to april 30 were up from r3 billion achieved in
comparable 4-month period in 2015
* New business volumes of r74 billion, up 9 pct on first
four months of 2015 financial year
* Four-Month normalised headline earnings per share down 13
pct compared to first four months of 2015 financial year
* Expect that economic and operating environment will remain
challenging for remainder of 2016 with a resulting impact on
group's key operational performance indicators
* Relative movements in these elements may have a major
impact on growth in H1 and FY normalised headline earnings and
group equity value
