June 8 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc
* Weisman group llc proposes consummation of an assets
acquisition transaction with ashford hospitality prime inc
* In the letter, outlined non-binding proposal to acquire
assets of ahp for total consideration of $1.48 billion
* Expect proposed transaction would be structured as
acquisition of assets of ahp by controlled affiliated co of
weisman group
* Shareholders of ahp to get cash equal to $20.25 per share
of common stock and about $25.00 per share of series b preferred
stock
* Deal contingent on allocation of not more than $70 million
of cash consideration to buy- out, termination and full
satisfaction of ahp advisory agreement with ashford llc
