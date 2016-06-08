June 8 Vestjysk Bank A/S :

* High Court of Western Denmark has delivered its verdict on appeal regarding alleged market manipulation in former Aarhus Lokalbank A/S in period Sept. 1, 2009 to Feb. 5, 2010

* On Oct. 31, 2015 court in Aarhus sentenced Vestjysk Bank to pay fine of 1 million Danish crowns ($152,994)

* High Court of Western Denmark has raised fine to amount of 2.5 million Danish crowns

* Says apart from effect of fine on bank's results verdict will have no financial consequences for Vestjysk Bank