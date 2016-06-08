June 8 Exiqon A/S :

* QIAGEN lowers offer condition and extension of the offer period

* QIAGEN reduces condition set out in offer document to reach valid acceptances of offer to effect that QIAGEN will hold more than 90 pct of share capital

* Acceptance threshold will be lowered to 89.20 pct of share capital and voting rights in company

* Offer period is being extended and expires on June 22