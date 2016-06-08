BRIEF-Dynegy receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
June 8 Rexam Plc :
* Rexam shareholders approved resolution proposed at court meeting over Ball Corp offer by requisite majority Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change