June 8 Norway Royal Salmon Asa

* Notice of appeal from Oekokrim police unit regarding verdict against Nord Senja Laks AS

* Says Oekokrim has on 8 june 2016 filed a notice of appeal regarding the fine and decision not to sentence Nord Senja Laks AS to loss of rights

* The Senja District court earlier sentenced Nord Senja Laks AS to pay a fine of NOK 5 million, but not to a loss of fish farming rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)