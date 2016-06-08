UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 8 (Reuters) -
* Glencore said near deal to sell further agriculture unit stake - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Glencore in advanced talks to sell just-under 10 pct stake in agriculture unit to Canada's British Columbia Investment Management Corp - Bloomberg Source text - (bloom.bg/1XamuNX) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources