FOREX-Dollar struggles after worst start to year in decades
* Dollar weakened by Trump administration's currency comments
June 10 Clariant Ag
* Says Clariant and Kilfrost announce termination of acquisition
* Says companies have terminated acquisition agreement entered into on november 19 relating to sale and purchase of European aircraft and rail de-/anti-icing businesses of Kilfrost
* Says have agreed to withdraw from the proposed transaction due to commercial reasons and challenges in obtaining regulatory approval in the United Kingdom
* Says in 2015 acquired the Kilfrost de-icing business in North America and Asia. This transaction is already closed and remains uneffected by the present decision Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Dollar weakened by Trump administration's currency comments
ZURICH, Feb 1 Swiss private bank Julius Baer does not need to tap the market for cash and can strengthen its capital base through its own business, Chief Financial Officer Dieter Enkelmann said on Wednesday.
* European major indexes up as manufacturing activity expands