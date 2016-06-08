BRIEF-Dynegy receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
June 8 Ball Corp
* Ball's offer for Rexam Plc approved in Brazil
* Confirms that Conselho Administrativo De Defesa Econômica has formally approved buyer of divested assets of proposed acquisition of Rexam
* Is working to obtain remaining regulatory clearances in Europe and United States soon
* Ball Corp says following closing of transaction, Ball will remain a New York Stock Exchange listed company domiciled in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change