June 8 Weatherford International Plc :

* Weatherford amends previously announced tender offers

* Amendments provide for an increase in maximum purchase price of notes offerors are offering to purchase from $1.1 billion to $2.1 billion

* Amendments increase in consideration offered per $1,000 principal amount of 2018 notes, 2019 notes and 2020 notes

* Amendments increase principal amount of 2020 notes Weatherford Bermuda is offering to purchase from $100.0 million to $275.0 million