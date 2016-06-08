UPDATE 3-Shell nears another $5 bln in sales to ease debt load
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
June 8 Weatherford International Plc :
* Weatherford amends previously announced tender offers
* Amendments provide for an increase in maximum purchase price of notes offerors are offering to purchase from $1.1 billion to $2.1 billion
* Amendments increase in consideration offered per $1,000 principal amount of 2018 notes, 2019 notes and 2020 notes
* Amendments increase principal amount of 2020 notes Weatherford Bermuda is offering to purchase from $100.0 million to $275.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Petroleo Brasileiro SA remains undecided about the sale of some refineries, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company might be leaning toward forming partnerships by offering stakes in some of them, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Shell made more money than Exxon Mobil in the second half of 2016, despite the Anglo-Dutch oil major's annual profit hitting its lowest level in more than a decade as it grappled with a deep downturn.