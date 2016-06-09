June 9 LEM Holding SA :

* Net profit for year reached 43.5 million Swiss francs ($45.40 million), an increase of 0.8 pct compared to previous year

* FY EBIT declined by 1.3 million Swiss francs from 54.2 million Swiss francs to 52.9 million Swiss francs

* FY sales reached 261.5 million Swiss francs, an increase of 1.4 pct (257.8 million Swiss francs); at constant exchange rates, sales increased by 3.6 pct

* Proposes dividend of 35 Swiss francs (compared with 40 Swiss francs in previous year)

* Confirms 15 pct to 20 pct EBIT margin target range

* Expects steady sales in most markets with exception of China where growth is forecasted to continue, though at a slower pace