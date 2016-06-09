UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 9 Lucas Bols BV :
* FY revenue of 72.6 million euros ($82.8 million), a decrease of 5.9 pct at constant currency
* FY net profit increased to 11.7 million euros (2014/15: 0.2 million euros) due to significantly lower interest expenses post-IPO
* FY EBIT of 17.6 million euros, a 6.2 pct decrease at constant currency
* Proposes FY dividend of 0.23 euro per share
* Final dividend of 0.23 euro per share, bringing the total dividend to 0.54 euro per share
* Maintains positive view on the development of the global cocktail market
* Foresees no further impact from the stock reductions that took place in the financial year 2015/16
* Expects recovery in asian pacific region, western european market will remain challenging
* Says confident about growth for the US market and emerging markets Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8771 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources