June 9 Watkin Jones Plc :

* 1.33 pence per share proposed interim dividend; in line with ipo guidance

* 16 of 17 developments for delivery by end of FY 2017 already forward sold

* Are at advanced positions regarding acquisition of a number of site opportunities that will be for delivery in FY 2019 and beyond

* Revenue from continuing operations has increased by 40.5 pct to £145.9 million for six months to 31 march 2016

* Operating profit before exceptional IPO costs has increased by 83.5 pct to £17.0 million (h1 2015: £9.3 million)

