June 9 Watkin Jones Plc :
* 1.33 pence per share proposed interim dividend; in line
with ipo guidance
* 16 of 17 developments for delivery by end of FY 2017
already forward sold
* Are at advanced positions regarding acquisition of a
number of site opportunities that will be for delivery in FY
2019 and beyond
* Revenue from continuing operations has increased by 40.5
pct to £145.9 million for six months to 31 march 2016
* Operating profit before exceptional IPO costs has
increased by 83.5 pct to £17.0 million (h1 2015: £9.3 million)
* Adjusted profit before tax for period was £16.7 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)