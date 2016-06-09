UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 9 Ica Gruppen AB says:
* Sales in Swedish stores totalled at SEK 9,457 million excluding vat in May 2016, which is an increase of 2.5 percent compared with same month in previous year.
* Sales in January to May 2016 amounted to SEK 44,746 million, an increase of 3.3 percent comnpared wityh the previous year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources