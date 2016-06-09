UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 9 UK's CMA
* Has alleged that Ping has breached UK and EU competition law by operating an online sales ban
* Has issued a statement of objections to Ping Europe Limited setting out its case over the ban, which prevents retailers selling ping golf clubs online
* Ping now has an opportunity to respond to the CMA's concerns Source text: (bit.ly/1PivpVJ)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources