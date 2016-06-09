UPDATE 1-Micron CEO Mark Durcan to retire
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
June 9 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* On June 8, 2016, co's unit , Allos Therapeutics and Sandoz Inc entered into a settlement agreement
* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc says settlement agreement to resolve patent litigation relating to folotyn
* Sandoz will be permitted to market generic version of folotyn in U.S on November 15, 2022 or earlier under certain circumstances
* Details of settlement confidential, parties will submit agreement to ftc and department of justice
* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals says parties will request that court enter an order, in which it will dismiss company's litigation against sandoz
* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc says company's litigation against one other generic filer continues Source text: (1.usa.gov/1UCRQGP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Alliance Resource Partners LP says unit entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement with certain banks and other lenders - SEC filing
* RADNET - AMENDMENT RESULTED IN A REDUCTION IN INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO SENIOR FIRST LIEN TERM LOANS, SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY BY 50 BASIS POINTS