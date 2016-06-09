UPDATE 1-Micron CEO Mark Durcan to retire
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
June 9 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc :
* It had repurchased $10,775,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior notes due 2021 - SEC filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/24Cbvw5) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Alliance Resource Partners LP says unit entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement with certain banks and other lenders - SEC filing
* RADNET - AMENDMENT RESULTED IN A REDUCTION IN INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO SENIOR FIRST LIEN TERM LOANS, SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY BY 50 BASIS POINTS