UPDATE 1-Micron CEO Mark Durcan to retire
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
June 9 Jaguar Animal Health Inc :
* On June 8, 2016, co entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund, Llc
* Aspire Capital committed to purchase up to aggregate of $15.0 million of shares of co's common stock over 30-month term of purchase agreement
* Upon execution of purchase agreement, co agreed to sell to Aspire Capital 222,222 shares of common stock at $2.25 per share Source text: (1.usa.gov/24Cbt7n) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Alliance Resource Partners LP says unit entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement with certain banks and other lenders - SEC filing
* RADNET - AMENDMENT RESULTED IN A REDUCTION IN INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO SENIOR FIRST LIEN TERM LOANS, SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY BY 50 BASIS POINTS