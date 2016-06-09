June 9 Oakley Capital Investments Ltd :

* Time out group proposed admission to trading on AIM

* Successful completion of initial public offering of Time Out Group Plc raising 90 million stg

* Proceeds from IPO after debt repayment and transaction costs will be used by group to invest in sales and marketing

* Direct exposure to group is entirely via an equity stake; at ipo price will be valued at 47.2 million stg

* Co's stake in group will represent 24.2% of group's issued share capital