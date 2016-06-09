BRIEF-RADNET ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO FIRST LIEN CREDIT FACILITIES
* RADNET - AMENDMENT RESULTED IN A REDUCTION IN INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO SENIOR FIRST LIEN TERM LOANS, SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY BY 50 BASIS POINTS
June 9 J M Smucker Co
* On conf call - anticipate momentum in coffee business to continue in 2017
* On conf call - do not anticipate promoted prices on coffee changing significantly
* On conf call - Folgers K cups brand in 2016 impacted by ongoing proliferation in K-cup space
* On conf call - will invest in product line to improve trends in folgers brand, including lower pricing and new packaging
* Baked aisle category remained challenged through most of last year due to changing consumer preferences, aggressive competitive pricing
* To close a coffee facility in Harahan, Louisiana and 2 leased natural foods facilities in California next 18 months
* FY2017 international and foodservice profit anticipated to be down primarily reflecting net impact of FX in Canada
* Have leaned in on promotional price point for K-cups, K-cup margins would be lower than ground coffee margins Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 2 Starbucks Corp, facing backlash from some customers over its plans to hire refugees, said it would speed up its previously stated goal of hiring 10,000 veterans and military spouses by 2018.
* SIGNED BINDING TERM SHEET WITH ADVISCO CAPITAL SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SECURED TERM LOAN OF C$15 MILLION