June 9 Blue Note SpA :

* Boards of directors of Blue Note and Casta Diva Group approve merger plan of incorporation of Casta Diva Group in Blue Note

* Combined entity will assume corporate name Casta Diva Group SpA

* To issue shares to sole shareholder of Casta Diva Group at ratio of 81,328 shares of Blue Note for every nominal one euro share of Casta Diva Group

* Blue Note to issue 9,035,540 common shares with no par value and will proceed to total capital increase of 3,562,618 euros ($4.06 million)