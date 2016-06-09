June 9 Van Lanschot Nv
* Delta Lloyd announces successful sale and pricing
of its shareholding in Van Lanschot
* Offer price of EUR 16.00 ($18.24) per offer dr
* Total offering size of EUR 180.4 million, assuming no
exercise of over-allotment option
* Members of executive board of Van Lanschot subscribed for
aggregate amount of EUR 1,060,000
* "Successful sale of our stake in Van Lanschot delivers an
uplift of 8 percent point to our solvency ratio and will bring
our solvency ratio to 162 pct" - Delta Lloyd chairman
