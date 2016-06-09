June 9 Hsbc Holdings Plc
* Sale of Brazil business receives reg approval
* Transaction was unanimously approved by Brazilian
Administrative Council for Economic Defence (Brazil's
competition agency) and official publication of this decision is
expected to be on or before 14 June 2016
* Bradesco and HSBC plan to complete transaction early in
July
* Transaction is expected to decrease group risk weighted
assets by around $37bn and increase group's common equity tier 1
ratio by c.65bps
* HSBC plans to maintain a presence in brazil to serve large
corporate clients with respect to their international needs
