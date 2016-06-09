June 9 Mologen AG :

* Mologen completes portfolio review: shift from research to product- and market-oriented company

* Implementation of new structure is expected to be completed by end of 2016

* Decided to implement a strategy program to concentrate its business activities on further development and commercialisation of its main product, i.e. Lefitolimod including successor molecule EnanDIM

* Plans to outsource its production activities to a specialist contract manufacturer which is still to be chosen