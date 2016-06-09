UPDATE 1-Micron CEO Mark Durcan to retire
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
June 9 Boston Scientific Corp :
* Reaffirms FY 2016 revenue guidance provided on April 27, for estimated revenue to be in a range of $8.075 to $8.225 billion
* Now estimates FY income (GAAP) to be in a range of $0.59 to $0.65 per share
* Continues to estimate FY adjusted earnings in a range of $1.06 to $1.10 per share
* Company continues to estimate sales for Q2 of $2.01-$2.06 billion; estimates income on GAAP basis to be $0.12-$0.15/share Source text: (1.usa.gov/28mRePI) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
* Alliance Resource Partners LP says unit entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement with certain banks and other lenders - SEC filing
* RADNET - AMENDMENT RESULTED IN A REDUCTION IN INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO SENIOR FIRST LIEN TERM LOANS, SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY BY 50 BASIS POINTS