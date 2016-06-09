UPDATE 1-Micron CEO Mark Durcan to retire
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
June 9 American Homes 4 Rent :
* On June 7, co, some units entered into amendment number seven to master loan and security agreement - SEC filing
* Pursuant to amendment, revolving period in loan agreement is extended to earlier of September 7, 2016
* As of June 8, 2016, outstanding borrowings under credit facility with lenders pursuant to loan agreement were $147 million Source text: (1.usa.gov/219OLCR) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Alliance Resource Partners LP says unit entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement with certain banks and other lenders - SEC filing
* RADNET - AMENDMENT RESULTED IN A REDUCTION IN INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO SENIOR FIRST LIEN TERM LOANS, SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY BY 50 BASIS POINTS