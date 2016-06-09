June 9 American Homes 4 Rent :

* On June 7, co, some units entered into amendment number seven to master loan and security agreement - SEC filing

* Pursuant to amendment, revolving period in loan agreement is extended to earlier of September 7, 2016

* As of June 8, 2016, outstanding borrowings under credit facility with lenders pursuant to loan agreement were $147 million