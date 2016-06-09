UPDATE 1-Micron CEO Mark Durcan to retire
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
June 9 Bp Plc
* BP press release - BP announces latest gas discovery in Egypt's east mediterranean
* Further appraisal activities will be required to underpin full resource potential of discovery
* BP holds a 50 pct stake in Baltim South Development Lease, and ENI, through its subsidiary IEOC, holds 50 pct
* Well was drilled by Petrobel, a joint venture between IEOC and state partner Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
* Alliance Resource Partners LP says unit entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement with certain banks and other lenders - SEC filing
* RADNET - AMENDMENT RESULTED IN A REDUCTION IN INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO SENIOR FIRST LIEN TERM LOANS, SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY BY 50 BASIS POINTS