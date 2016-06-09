June 9 Bp Plc

* BP press release - BP announces latest gas discovery in Egypt's east mediterranean

* Further appraisal activities will be required to underpin full resource potential of discovery

* BP holds a 50 pct stake in Baltim South Development Lease, and ENI, through its subsidiary IEOC, holds 50 pct

* Well was drilled by Petrobel, a joint venture between IEOC and state partner Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC)