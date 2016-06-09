June 9 ArcBest Corp :

* For Q2 of 2016 through end of May, ABF Freight's billed revenue per day decreased 5.0% - SEC filing

* For Q2 of 2016 through end of May, ABF Freight's tonnage per day decreased 5.0%; May 2016 tonnage per day decreased 4.7%

* For Q2 of 2016 through end of May, ABF Freight's shipments per day decreased 1.5%