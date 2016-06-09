June 9 Tiger Brands Ltd :

* Disposal of shareholding in East African Tiger Brands Industries of Ethiopia

* Decided to dispose of company's 51 pct stake in its Ethiopian business, eatbi, to its partner East Afric Group

* Impact of transaction on Tiger Brands' earnings, headline earnings and net asset value per share will not be material.