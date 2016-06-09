UPDATE 1-Micron CEO Mark Durcan to retire
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
June 9 Johnson Controls Inc :
* Johnson Controls to build 4th automotive battery plant in china
* Forming JV with Binzhou Bohai Piston Co to build its fourth Chinese automotive battery manufacturing plant
* Johnson Controls Inc says construction of facility is expected to begin in 2017
* Johnson Controls Inc says once up and running, plant will be able to produce 7.5 million batteries per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
* Alliance Resource Partners LP says unit entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement with certain banks and other lenders - SEC filing
* RADNET - AMENDMENT RESULTED IN A REDUCTION IN INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO SENIOR FIRST LIEN TERM LOANS, SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY BY 50 BASIS POINTS