June 9 Johnson Controls Inc :

* Johnson Controls to build 4th automotive battery plant in china

* Forming JV with Binzhou Bohai Piston Co to build its fourth Chinese automotive battery manufacturing plant

* Johnson Controls Inc says construction of facility is expected to begin in 2017

* Johnson Controls Inc says once up and running, plant will be able to produce 7.5 million batteries per year