HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 2 at 1:19 P.M. EST/1819 GMT

Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but still will honor it. TRAVEL CURBS, IMMIGRATION Trump defends his order to temporarily bar entry to people from seven majority-Muslim nations, saying it is crucial to ensure religious freedom and tolerance in America. A Department of Homeland Security watc