June 9 Time Out Group Ltd IPO-TIME.L

* 90 mln stg capital raise and proposed admission to trading on AIM

* Based on issue price, market capitalisation of group on admission to trading on AIM ("admission") will be 195 million stg

* Liberum Capital Limited is acting as nominated adviser and sole bookrunner to company

* Admission and commencement of dealings in ordinary shares under ticker "TMO.L" are expected to take place at 8.00 a.m. On 14 June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: