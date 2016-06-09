Fitch Downgrades 18 Turkish Banks on Sovereign Downgrade
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Turkish Banks - Rating Action
Report
https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894011
LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (FC IDRs) of 18 Turkish banks
and their
subsidiaries. The Long-Term Local Currency (LC) IDRs of 12 of
the banks have
also been downgraded, while six have been affirmed. The Outlooks
on all of the
banks are Stable.