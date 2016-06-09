June 9 LDLC Com SA :

* FY net profit 7.9 million euros ($8.95 million) versus 5.8 million euros year ago

* FY underlying EBIT 13.8 million euros versus 10.0 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend payout of 0.50 euro per share, compared to 0.45 euro last year

* Five-Year target: double in size to reach the 1 billion revenue mark

* LDLC Group has set itself the goal of reaching the billion-euro revenue mark and an EBITDA margin of 5.5 - 6 pct by 2021

* By 2021, the group plans to have around 100 stores up and running