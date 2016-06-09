BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
June 9 Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust :
* Files for mixed-shelf offering; amount not disclosed - SEC filing Source text 1.usa.gov/1TY2GHN Further company coverage:
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.