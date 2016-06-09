BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
June 9 Prothena Corporation Plc
* Prothena reports results of Phase 1 single ascending dose study of PRX003, demonstrating target engagement of the novel anti-MCAM antibody for inflammatory diseases
* All doses of PRX003 found to be safe and well tolerated
* Data from this study is expected in second half of 2017
* Neutralization of TH17 cells of greater than 95 percent
* Statistically significant dose-dependent duration of MCAM downregulation observed at PRX003 exposure levels that saturate MCAM
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.