June 9 Prothena Corporation Plc

* Prothena reports results of Phase 1 single ascending dose study of PRX003, demonstrating target engagement of the novel anti-MCAM antibody for inflammatory diseases

* All doses of PRX003 found to be safe and well tolerated

* Data from this study is expected in second half of 2017

* Neutralization of TH17 cells of greater than 95 percent

* Statistically significant dose-dependent duration of MCAM downregulation observed at PRX003 exposure levels that saturate MCAM