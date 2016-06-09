BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
June 9 Biglari Capital
* Says on June 8, it delivered a letter to Air T Inc demanding production of certain of co's books and records - SEC filing
* Biglari Capital says it has concerns regarding potential mismanagement of Air T Inc in connection with certain decisions made and deals entered by co
* Biglari capital owns 13.9 percent stake in Air T Inc as of June 8 Source text: (1.usa.gov/1YcNOu4) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.