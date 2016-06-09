Saputo profit climbs, helped by higher dairy prices
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.
June 9 Sun Communities Inc
* On June 3, units of operating partnership entered into a master credit facility agreement
* Pursuant to credit agreement, Regions Bank loaned a total of $338.0 million under a senior secured credit facility
* Credit agreement comprised of two ten-year term loans in the amount of $300.0 million and $38.0 million, respectively
* $300.0 million term loan bears interest at 3.69 pct/year, $38.0 million term loan bears interest at 3.67 pct per year for blended rate of 3.688 pct/year Source text : (1.usa.gov/1tlgSVe ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BERLIN, Feb 2 German gunmaker Heckler & Koch said U.S. aerospace and defence company Orbital ATK Inc has filed a suit in the United States seeking damages in excess of $27 million.