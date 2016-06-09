June 9 Unitedhealth Group Inc

* John Rex, formerly executive vice president, CFO, Optum, has been appointed chief financial officer of unitedhealth group

* John Rex, succeeds David S. Wichmann who will now devote his full energy and attention to his duties as president of company

* Rex has also been named a member of office of chief executive.

* Tami reller, currently executive vice president and chief marketing officer of optum, has been named cfo, optum