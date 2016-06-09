Saputo profit climbs, helped by higher dairy prices
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.
June 9 Unitedhealth Group Inc
* John Rex, formerly executive vice president, CFO, Optum, has been appointed chief financial officer of unitedhealth group
* John Rex, succeeds David S. Wichmann who will now devote his full energy and attention to his duties as president of company
* Rex has also been named a member of office of chief executive.
* Tami reller, currently executive vice president and chief marketing officer of optum, has been named cfo, optum
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BERLIN, Feb 2 German gunmaker Heckler & Koch said U.S. aerospace and defence company Orbital ATK Inc has filed a suit in the United States seeking damages in excess of $27 million.