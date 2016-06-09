BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
June 9 Mallinckrodt Plc
* Mallinckrodt presents new data from 44-week open label extension of company-sponsored H.P. Acthar gel trial in lupus
* Findings support advancement of confirmatory trial in lupus population
* Mallinckrodt plans to begin company-sponsored study later this year
* Patients continuing to receive acthar in open label phase maintained improvements seen in blinded phase
* Patients switching to therapy from placebo experienced changes in disease activity measures versus those receiving acthar in double-blind study phase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.