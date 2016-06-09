June 9 Ralph Lauren Corp

* Names Jane Nielsen chief financial officer

* Jeffrey Kuster has been named group president for Americas.

* Ralph Lauren Corp says Robert Madore will remain with Ralph Lauren through September 30, 2016 to facilitate a seamless CFO transition

* In addition to all finance functions, Nielsen will oversee store operations, procurement, IT, and investor relations

* Jane Nielsen's appointment is effective September 6, 2016

* Nielsen was most recently at Coach Inc, where she was executive vice president and chief financial officer