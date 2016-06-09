June 9 ScripsAmerica Inc

* On June 7 federal agents executed search warrant for records of Main Avenue Pharmacy related to securing, filling, billing, delivery of prescriptions

* Subpoena was served calling for records not present at Main Avenue premises

* Documents sought were stated to be evidence of potential violations of Federal law

* Is evaluating subpoena and intends to fully cooperate in investigation