BRIEF-R&I affirms Tokyo Century's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook - R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" - R&I
June 9 Fitch on Japan banks:
* Japan banks' profitability pressured by multiple headwinds
* Low-Growth operating environment, central bank's negative rate policy, increased foreign-currency funding costs will pressurize profitability for Japan banks
* Expects pace of economic growth to remain at less than 1% through medium term
* Expects mega banks' NPLS and impairment losses to rise modestly
* Regular bond issuance is likely to continue through medium term, with mega-banks on track to meet Basel III total loss-absorbing capacity
* Estimates regular bond issuance could be $22 billion by 2019, with total issuance of around $59 billion by 2022
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I
* Said on Monday that FY 2016 revenue at 47.79 billion lira ($12.61 billion) versus 57.76 billion lira year ago