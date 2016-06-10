BRIEF-Invitation Homes shares open at $20.10 in debut
* Invitation Homes Inc shares open at $20.10 in debut, above IPO price of $20.00 per share Further company coverage:
June 10 Medcap Publ AB :
* Q4 net sales 236.1 million Swedish crowns ($28.81 million) versus 234.3 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net profit 8.1 million crowns versus 7.7 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1944 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Invitation Homes Inc shares open at $20.10 in debut, above IPO price of $20.00 per share Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Feb 1 Julius Baer would need to raise capital from the market to fund acquisition of banks with assets under management of more than 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.15 billion), Chief Executive Boris Collardi said on Wednesday.
* Egypt's CIB falls on concern over rising bad loans, margins