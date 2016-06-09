June 9 Russia's NLMK Group says:

* Steel Funding Limited, a special purpose vehicle of NLMK, has announced the results of the tender offers made to holders of the $800 million, 4.45 percent loan participation notes (LPNs) due in 2018 and the $500 million, 4.95 percent LPNs due in 2019.

* An aggregate of $311.4 million of the 2018 notes and $259.6 million of the 2019 notes were tendered and accepted for purchase.

* Following completion of the tender offers, an aggregate of $396.2 million of the 2018 notes and $211.1 million of the 2019 notes will remain outstanding.

* The purchase price for the notes was $1,036.25 per U.S. $1,000 in principal amount of the 2018 notes and $1,045.00 per $1,000 in principal amount of the 2019 notes, plus accrued interest.

* The purchase of the notes will be financed with the funds received from the net proceeds of the issuance of $700 million, 4.50 percent LPNs due in 2023.

* Together with the contemplated issuance of the new notes, this would have the effect of extending the maturity profile of a portion of the NLMK's indebtedness.