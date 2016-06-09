June 9 Impulsora Del Desarrollo Y El Empleo En America Latina Sab De Cv

* Impulsora del desarrollo y el empleo en america latina, S.A.B. De C.V., CPPIB and Ontario teachers' pension plan create strategic partnership to invest in infrastructure assets in mexico

* Ideal will retain a 51% ownership while cppib and ontario teachers' will collectively own remaining 49% in partnership

* Under terms of agreement, ideal will contribute its 99% equity interest in autopista arco norte, s.a. De c.v.

* Cppib and ontario teachers' together will commit equity investment of ps$ 19.4 billion (c$1.35 billion) in exchange for shares representing 49% of capital stock of newco

* Cppib will own a 29% ownership interest in newco and ontario teachers' will own a 20% stake

Macquarie Capital (usa) Inc. Acted as exclusive financial advisor to cppib and ontario teachers