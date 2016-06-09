June 9 Impulsora Del Desarrollo Y El Empleo En
America Latina Sab De Cv
* Impulsora del desarrollo y el empleo en america latina,
S.A.B. De C.V., CPPIB and Ontario teachers' pension plan create
strategic partnership to invest in infrastructure assets in
mexico
* Ideal will retain a 51% ownership while cppib and ontario
teachers' will collectively own remaining 49% in partnership
* Under terms of agreement, ideal will contribute its 99%
equity interest in autopista arco norte, s.a. De c.v.
* Cppib and ontario teachers' together will commit equity
investment of ps$ 19.4 billion (c$1.35 billion) in exchange for
shares representing 49% of capital stock of newco
* Cppib will own a 29% ownership interest in newco and
ontario teachers' will own a 20% stake
* Macquarie Capital (usa) Inc. Acted as exclusive financial
advisor to cppib and ontario teachers
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
)